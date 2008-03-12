Boris Doris ON THE TOWN

Tune In: 88Nine Radio Milwaukee celebrated the one-year mark of its new format with a party at the Palms for supporters, friends and station celebs. Mayor Tom Barrett even stopped by to proclaim it 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Day. Also highlighting the anniversary was the announcement of the station’s first Milwaukee Music Awards.

Partying deejays included Marcus Doucette; husband/wife Scott Mullins and Aimee Rae and Tarik Moody, as well as station manager Vicki Mann and husband Terry Kegley, the station engineer; Kedar Coleman, the programming and content director, and production manager Sam Van Hallgren, and his wife, Carrie, managing director of Milwaukee Shakespeare. They are expecting in June.

In the crowd were longtime supporters Jeff Bentoff, Gynene Edwards and Cecilia Gilbert. Hip-hop artist and Music Awards triple winner Element Everest; Alderman Mike Murphy; Pat Sturgis from Beans & Barley; the Rep’s Cindy Moran; Sally Wall; Peter Adams; LaCrecia Thomson; and Tracey Carson and Bill Zaferos, who are planning an April wedding, followed by a Greek honeymoon, also enjoyed the evening.

More Partying: Cavernous Turner Hall felt cozy, transformed into a magical world of art and music at a recent Express Yourself Milwaukee (EYM) fund-raiser. kt’s Universal Love Band and Longacre roused the crowd into a dancing mood. Holly Haebig wrote and sang her special tune, “Express Yourself,” and kids from the program Lizzy Phillips, Katharine Taylor, Karl Iglasias and Michael Sherrerrecited their moving poems. Throughout the evening, artist Shelby Keefe painted a Brady Street scene, which was eventually won by Loretta Rosenmayer, president of Trench-It, an event sponsor.

Lori Vance, EYM’s executive director, organized the soiree, with the help of hardworking board members Liz Shoone, Judge Mary Triggiano, Michael DeBoer, Pat Delessio and Althea Biles. Her family support included her husband, Fred Curzan, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association; her dad, John, and mom, Glenna, whowith Kim Wall, Ma Baensch’s ownerconcocted the luscious chocolate strawberries. Sister Ann Cahill and friend Laurie Merritt baked the delicious cake.

Among the upbeat crowd were Claudia Lipusch and Mary Beth Shaffer from Eastlake Counseling; Golda Meir teacher/artist/house painter and EYM photographer Patricia Kastelic; new board member Gail DeVeau from We Energies; plus supporters Sarah Ford and Randy Klumb; Stephanie Shipley and David Boucher from Amaranth Bakery; Bob Dunn, Our Next Generation president; Corey Lee; Latrice Crawford and her son, Marquees Hawkins, one of the young showcase artists.

B-day-Bye Bash: Peter and Wendy Slocum threw a bon voyage/birthday bash for Wendy’s sister Rory Burke at their spectacularly remodeled East Side home. Winner of a prestigious International Sculpture Center competition, Burke earned an artistin-residency in Lucerne, Switzerland, with the multifaceted Swiss artist/civil engineer Heinz Aeschlimann.

Stopping by were Major Goolsby’s Jeanne and Jerry Cohen, briefly home from South Beach and on their way to a Bucks game; newlyweds Sarah (Todryk) Vogelsang and new hubby, Vince; Sarah’s brother, Luke, and his wife, Amalia Todryk; as well as Meg Kasch, her cousin, Sean Fetherston and Patrick Desmond. The Third Ward set included LaMonte Cook, owner of Cranston’s; Elaine Erickson of the eponymous gallery; and massage therapist Mary Carroll.

Graeme Reid, assistant director of the Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, took time out to admire the Slocums’ extensive collection of paintings, while circulating were Annemarie Sawkins from the Haggerty Museum of Art; Mark Small, owner of Xercise Fits; and Matt Weglarz, engineer by day and owner of Mayhem Motorcycles by night.

Other well-wishers included Bart Smith, Sepp Backus and Gail Groenwoldt of Monona Medical Equipment Co. Dr. Isaac Pierre had to depart early to deliver two babies at St. Mary’s Hospital. Even Andy Nunemaker, hosting a benefit for Camp Heartland at his home around the corner, stopped by to offer Burke his congrats.

Movie Night: Ladies (and a few gents, including Tony Chakonas and Andrew Stoll) enjoyed a night out, with a sneak preview of Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day at the Oriental. Inspired by the “makeover” theme of the movie, Nancy Slaughter, Rita Gray, Diana Hogensen and Janet Gourley were lavishly transformed, with outfits chosen by Heidi Calaway from Vieux et Nouveau, a new hairstyle by Beauty’s Bjorn Nasett and makeup by Shenna Barette and Stacey Corbine.

At the after-party next-door, the Twisted Fork served its new Flaming Coffee cocktails; Stacie and Jeff Hojnacki sold their beautiful Haji handbags; and Suzi Dixon presented her jewelry. Circulating were writer Judy Rohan; Kristy Eyler; Patricia Ostrow; Melanie Wasserman; and chaplain Gloria Krasno. The event was organized by Erin Rumsey from Focus Features.

Scaling the Heights: Retired Judge Jim Gramling was in a party of 11 who returned hale and hearty, albeit exhausted, from conquering the 19,340 feet of Mount Kilimanjaro, the “top of Africa.” With him were his brother Steve Gramling and his sisters Anne Blom and Katy LeBarron.

