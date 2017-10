Dance the night away, Halloween style, to the sounds of Erik Romero and Yusuf. FREE X Rated served by X Rated models. $100 Bottles of Absolut and $4 X Rated /Captain Morgan mixers. There will be a costume contest, 1st place winner gets a $100 Casa gift card and a bottle of Dom Perignon. 2nd place winner will receive a $50 Casa gift card and a bottle of Moet, and 3rd place gets a $50 Casa gift card.