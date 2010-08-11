A Case for Change on the East Side

×

Let’s faceit: State Sen. Jeff Plale has been wrong on just about every issue thatmoderate and progressive voters in his district care about. The pro-corporateDemocrat consistently votes against the best interests of the residents of hisdistrict, which runs along the Lake Michigan shoreline from UW-Milwaukeethrough the East Side, the Third Ward, Walker’sPoint, Bay View, St. Francis, Cudahy, South Milwaukee and Oak Creek.

Since beingelected to the state Assembly in 1996 and the state Senate in 2003, Plale hasvoted against or undermined bills that would improve the environment and help Wisconsin’s businessesbecome more competitive in the global economy. He’s authored bills that weakenconsumer protections and environmental standards while raising funds from thecorporations that benefit from his bills.





Here’s justsome of the damage Plale has done while in the state Legislature:





Plalesingle-handedly blocked Senate debate on the Clean Energy Jobs Act, even afterit was weakened to appease the deep-pocketed utilities that contribute to hiscampaigns





Plale was thedriving force behind cable deregulation legislation that has seen cable ratesactually increase, not decrease





Plale was one oftwo Democrats in the Senate who voted for a patient abandonment bill that wouldhave allowed health care providers to deny services or information to patientsor referrals to other health care professionals if the treatment goes againsttheir personal religious beliefs





Plale co-sponsoreda payday lending bill that favored the multimillion-dollar national industry atthe expense of cash-strapped Wisconsinborrowers





Plale voted toimpede stem cell research in the state by explaining that he was against“reproductive cloning,” which is quite different than stem cell research





Plale authoredlegislation to transfer the governance of the publicly owned and operated Mitchell International Airportwhichgenerates millions of dollars in revenues for the county, helping to keep theproperty tax downto a politically appointed board





Plale’s been astrong supporter of Milwaukee’sschool voucher system, which uses taxpayer funds for private, religious schoolsat the expense of the city’s public school system





Plale introducedthe Milwaukee Public Schools mayoral takeover legislation, which would haveturned over the public school system to a politically appointed superintendent





Plale supportsconcealed carry and voted to override Gov. Jim Doyle’s veto of a concealedcarry system in 2004





Notice apattern? Time and time again, Plale has voted in the interest of privatecorporations or conservative special interestswhich also donate heavily to hiscampaignswhile standing in the way of legislation that would improve thequality of life of his constituents or even allow them to have a say inimportant matters like their public schools or their own health care decisions.





On Tuesday,Sept. 14, voters in the Democratic Primary can put an end to Plale’s disrespectfor his Milwaukee County constituents.





Terribleon the Environment





Plale has ahistory of managing to vote both ways on a single issuelike stem cellresearch, for example. Back in 2005 he introduced an amendment that attemptedto improve an anti-stem cell research bill championed by conservativeRepublicans. But when his amendment failed, he then voted for the entirepackage of anti-stem cell legislation. That vote allows him to confuse voters bysaying he’s a champion of stem cell research while actually voting to curbresearch.





But Plale’sactions in the latest legislative session truly angered many of hisconstituents. First there was the Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEJA), which wouldhave boosted Wisconsin’sclean energy businesses, improved energy conservation measures, created jobsand transitioned the state’s economy into the 21st-century “green” economy.Plale’s the chair of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Utilities, Energy andRail, and he also was a member of the task force that studied the issue indepth and made recommendations that were added to the bill.





When theconservative faction of the business community initially complained that thebill was too costly, Plale helped to weaken the bill and craft a revisedversion that was more acceptable to the interests of the utilities andbusinesses.





But Plaledidn’t even support that compromise. Instead of championing a bill he helped todevelop and write, Plale single-handedly killed it. In a move smacking ofextreme hubris, Plale blocked debate on the bill in the state Senate during thefinal days of the legislative session and the bill was never voted on. Years ofstudy, effort, compromise and political capital were wasted to cement Plale’s relationshipswith his corporate donors.





But Plale’smisdeeds didn’t stop there. While he was busy killing CEJA he also found timeto weaken the state’s requirements for clean energy sources.





For years,the state has required utilities to derive a portion of their energy fromrenewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.





But in thefinal hours of the legislative session, with no public debate, Plale slipped inan amendment to a little-noticed bill that expanded the definition of“renewable energy,” and that definition includes some questionable powersources. One of those energy sources now considered “renewable” according toPlale’s amendment is a process called “plasma gasification,” which turnsgarbage and hazardous waste into energy. Not surprisingly, there are seriousconcerns about how “clean” this technology is, since it would emit toxins likemercury, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide that would need to be disposed. Ifutilities use this technologyand a gasification plant is in the works on Milwaukee’s NorthSidethen they won’t have to rely as much on truly clean renewable energysources like solar and wind power.





Althoughthis unproven waste-based energy technology has been blasted by environmentalgroups, Plale successfully persuaded his colleagues to add plasma gasificationto the state’s renewable energy standards. In fact, it’s the only bill passedin this past legislative session that actually weakens Wisconsin’s environmental protections.That’s quite a feat.





Plale’s sucha threat to the environment that the Wisconsin League of Conservation Votersflunked him in its latest score card. Plale made the group’s “ConservationDishonor Roll” because he “went the extra mile to jeopardize Wisconsin’s natural resources.”





Favorsfor Campaign Contributors





So why doesPlale continue to vote against the interests of his district?





Perhaps ithas to do with campaign contributions. Records show that there’s a tightconnection between his bills and the special interests that contribute to hiscampaigns.





Take Plale’swork to deregulate the cable and telecom industries. An investigation by TheCapitalTimes in Madisonfound that huge phone companies like AT&T and TDS had helped Plale draft abill that would have weakened regulation of their own companies.





Fortunately,that telecom deregulation bill didn’t pass. But Plale’s cable deregulation billdid, back in 2007. By the time the bill was passed in the Senate, Plale hadtaken in more than $40,000 over his legislative career from individuals andPACs that supported the bill, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.And although Plale promised that it would save consumers money, in reality theopposite happened. According to the state’s Legislative Audit Bureau,basic-cable customers are actually paying 21% more than they did before thebill passed.





And whatabout school vouchers? Plale has raked in thousands from ultraconservative,pro-school privatization interests from around the country, including theWalton family, the founders of Wal-Mart. Now, reports are surfacing that formerRepublican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen is raising pro-voucher money tosupport Plale in his campaign for re-election. That should trouble Plale’sconstituents. And it’s why voters should retire Plale on Sept. 14.