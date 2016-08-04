Cigar Celebrities Converge on Milwaukee for Fundraiser

Photo Courtesy Ben Bell, Flickr CC

On Saturday, August 13 Milwaukee’s Old Heidelberg Park will welcome four icons of the cigar world: Michael Giannini, Tom Lazuka, Erik Espinosa and Glen Case, as they come to celebrate the fourth annual Brew City Cigar Festival.

The festival is set to host numerous cigar companies, local restaurants, distilleries, wineries and brewers. Each cigar company owner will participate in a demonstration at the event to educate attendees on the art, construction, history and flavor nuances of hand-made premium cigars.

During the event money will be raised to support the Martial Arts Veterans Project, a local non-profit that aids veterans in their recovery from PTSD by enhancing their self-confidence and self-esteem through physical activity, self-defense techniques, deep breathing exercises and meditation, and Cigar Rights of America, the first and only consumer-based public advocacy group fighting to protect the individual rights to enjoy premium cigars.

Additional details about the 2016 Brew City Cigar Festival can be found at www.BrewCityCigarFestival.com.