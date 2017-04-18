Curtain Up! Light the Lights!

There’s no business like (Cream City) show business! From productions of beloved Broadway musicals and revivals of little-known gems to rugby players strutting their stuff on the catwalk, there’s always a show to catch in Milwaukee.

There are so many options for artsy-fartsy fun this week that I barely have space to fit them all in! See this week’s lineup of plays and pageants; shows and cinema; then get out there and paint the town red. I’ll be back next week with advice for the lovelorn, but until then, it’s “Lights, camera, action!”

UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 20: Opening Night of The Fantasticks at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): Considered one of the most loved musicals of all time, The Fantasticks comes to the most popular black box theater in the city. Featuring some of Milwaukee’s favorite performers, the must-see show runs through April 30. See offthewalltheatre.com for performances and tickets or call the box office at 414-484-8874.

April 20: Raw Milwaukee Presents ‘Verse’ at The Rave-Eagles Club (2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.): More than 50 local artists and craftsman put their funky wares on display at this alternative art show. From sassy to sophisticated and from naughty to nice, these jaw-dropping pieces are sure to strike a chord. A door charge of $30 gets you into the 7-11 p.m. adults-only showcase. See rawartists.org for preshow discounts, a list of vendors and more.

April 20: The Cinema Sh*t Show at DIX Milwaukee (739 S. First St.): The kooky kids at DIX are hosting a monthly movie night! Enjoy a cult favorite at the cinematic shindig as well as guest commentators and Drag performances. Check out this month’s movie, Jawbreaker , at 9 p.m. The film is free, but you must over 21 to attend.

April 21: Alverno Gay-Straight Alliance Drag Show at Alverno College (Founder’s Hall, 3400 S. 43rd St.): Students, seasoned pros, amateurs and others strut their gender-bending stuff during this 10th annual show. Free and open to all ages, the popular event starts at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30. Email salonera@alverno.edu with questions.

April 21: Opening night of The Nance at Bartell Community Theatre (113 E. Mifflin St., Madison): Don’t miss this comedy (with music) about a 1930s vaudevillian actor whose fictional gay character is crossing into his real life…along with his real boyfriend and the real mayor who wants to crack down on gay folks. The team at OutCast Theatre tackle the laugh-out-loud script. Performances run through May 5, but see bartelltheatre.org for show times and tickets.

April 22: Stein & Dine at the Wisconsin Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): The city’s best beer, cheese and sausage festival is back this coming Saturday from 2-6 p.m. Grab a sampling glass and enjoy unlimited freebies from breweries across the state—in addition to samples from cheese makers and wineries—as well as sausages and other bites. See shepherdexpress.com/steinanddine for tickets ($40 general and $75 VIP) to this beer-lovers Xanadu.

April 22: Make A Promise Gala and Auction at the Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The granddaddy of all LGBT fundraisers is upon us! This year, the theme is “Strike a Pose,” with proceeds going toward AIDS Resource Center of Wisconsin (ARCW). Enjoy fine food, auctions and dancing during the 5 p.m. to midnight soiree. Tickets range in price, so visit arcw.org to get yours.

April 22: Make A Promise Official Afterparty at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Swing by the official post-Make a Promise party. Join the fun from 8 p.m. to bar close with a surprise host, vogue contest and more. Best of all, This Is It is donating a portion of the sales to ARCW.

April 22: Madison Minotaurs Strip Night at Mary’s BeerCade (734 S. Fifth St.): Want to see some sexy rugby players take it off? Then Hamburger Mary’s BeerCade is the spot for you! Jell-O shots, hot music and beefy men in underwear…what’s not to love? Open to all men, women and anyone who appreciates the male form, the tongue-in-cheek fun starts at 10 p.m.

April 23: Miss Gay City of Festivals at LaCage NiteClub (801 S. Second St.): One of Brew Town’s most popular pageants crowns new royalty this weekend. In addition to the contestants, you’ll relish appearances by the city’s top performers for your $6 cover charge. Don’t miss the glitzy gala at 10 p.m.

April 25: Opening night of Chicago at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): Milwaukee hosts this Windy City tale through April 30, so nab tickets and see the longest-running American musical in history. Starring Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, this production beckons to the show’s original costuming and choreography. See the marcuscenter.org for tickets.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com.