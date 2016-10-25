Halloween Hijinks

I hate to generalize, but in this case I have no choice. The LGBT community knows how to do Halloween like no one else. Just think about it! This weekend, Milwaukee will be hopping with parties, pub crawls and costume contests—open to all, but fueled by many LGBT folks. Dancing, decorating, debauchery—the list goes on and on. Don’t even get me started on the costumes! Nasty schoolgirls, sexy stewardesses, naughty nuns…and those are just the guys!

There are just too many exciting events to cover this week, so I’m going to tell you about them instead of answering an advice query. I’ll be back next week with words for the lovelorn, but until then check out the impressive list of Halloween happenings in Milwaukee!

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 27: ‘Night of the Living Dead: The Puppet Show’ at The Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): One of the creepiest movies of all time gets a hilarious makeover during this annual performance that puts puppets in the spooky spotlight. A host of weirdly wonderful opening acts kicks off the 7:30 p.m. evening that are sure to leave a mark on your Halloween memory. Visit landmarktheatres.com for the $10 tickets.

Oct. 27: Hitchcock Halloween at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): She’s baaack! RuPaul alumn Trixie Mattel returns to Cream City to host this ghoulish get-together. Usher in the Halloween weekend with the glamor gal, along with a DJ and costume contest. The bewitching hour is 8 p.m. with the contest winners announced at 11:45 p.m.

Oct. 28: MAM After Dark: Steampunk at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Put an eclectic twist on Halloween this year with a steampunk soiree. These popular after-hours parties are always a good time, and this month’s event will be no exception. Don’t miss the haunted trivia contest, spooky tours, live music and various performances that make this a Halloween for the books! The party runs 8 p.m. to midnight with a $12 door charge or $10 in advance at mam.org.

Oct. 28: Dora Diamond’s Costume Party at Company Brewing (735 E. Center St.): The Brewcity Bombshells burlesque group adds a little va-va-voom to October with this naughty night! More than a dozen gals strut their sultry stuff on stage during the bawdy 10 p.m. show and costume contest. Find out what other treats the girls have up their garters for a $15 door charge ($10 if you arrive in costume).

Oct. 28: Franken-Friday Costume Crawl (Various Locations): Don’t miss this monster-sized party that brews up a terrifying time at three LGBT hot spots. The night steps off at 7 p.m. at Walker’s Pint before partygoers head across the street to Fluid at 9 p.m. La Cage is the next stop at 11p.m. Costume contests are held throughout the night with prizes totaling $1,500. Contest finalist compete at La Cage at 1 a.m.

Oct. 29: Remember-When Party at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Take a break from the Halloween craziness to celebrate National LGBT History Month. The group Milwaukee Pride partners with the Wisconsin LGBT History Project to celebrate the past with a 3 to 7 p.m. potluck. Bring a dish to pass and memories to share! The get-together will include a scanner so folks can bring photos to scan and share, and the first 20 through the door receive a free beverage.

Oct. 29: ‘Dear Ruthie’s Halloween Spooktacular’ at Hamburger Mary’s (734 S. Fifth St.): Eat, drink and be scary during my Halloween party. Enjoy “Dining with the Dead Divas” show at 8 p.m., featuring Joan Rivers, Whitney Houston, Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe and others. Or, take in “Ruthie’s Halloween Spooktacular” at 9:30 p.m. where the city’s favorite performers turn wild and wicked. Both shows include a costume contest, and “Scary-Oke” karaoke starts at 10:30 p.m. Best of all, everything takes place at the new location of the kitschy, kooky burger joint! Call 414-988-9324 to reserve a table.

Oct. 29: Halloween in the Ward at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Tighten your straight jacket because the psychiatric staff of this popular watering hole are admitting new patients! Beware of nasty nurses, demonic doctors and scary surgeons looking to commit you to a wild night. Drink specials, DJ Chomper and drag queens add to the insanity when the asylum opens at 10 p.m.

Oct. 30: Drag RePublic’s ‘Revenge of the Sexy Zombie Hunters’ at Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.): Let these daring Drag kings protect you from zombies during a 9 p.m. show that promises to add plenty of tricks and treats to the big weekend. Free candy, hot performers and change-of-pace brews make this a Halloween you won’t forget! The 21+ night involves a $3 door charge.

