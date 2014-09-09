Great Burgers on Milwaukee’s Streets

Oscar’s on a Roll debuted a few weeks ago at Mexican Fiesta and Milwaukee’s newest food truck hit the streets last week. For husband and wife team Oscar Castaneda and Elisabeth Stoeger, the truck is an extension of their much-loved Oscar's Pub and Grill on 17th and Pierce.

The truck will serve the same burgers as the Pub—including the Big O with chorizo, jalapenos, onions, smoked gouda, bacon, guacamole—but with 6 oz. beef patties for speedier service, as opposed to 8 oz. at the Pub. Prices range from $5-$7. All burgers are served same as at the Pub, on Wild Flour buns with freshly cut French fries sprinkled with parmesan and garlic.

The truck will be out for lunch on weekdays, Monday and Wednesday outside the US Bank building, Tuesday at Schlitz Park, Thursday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse and Friday at Red Arrow Park. It's also available for private parties and events. The website, oscarsonaroll.com, is not up yet, but Facebook and Twitter are up and running.