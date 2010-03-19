Kids and Commercials

I've realized that no matter how much Revlon make-up I buy, I'll never look like Halle Berry. But it took a while to get to that revelation.

My fascination with advertising started in childhood with wanting to vacation at the Keebler "Hollow Tree Factory" and maybe even meet an elf or two. Of course my parents eventually convinced me that it was all make-believe, but in the meantime I wanted to eat every cookie fresh-baked by those elves.

If you remember back to how magical TV was when you were a kid you can understand why you are constantly nagged for sugar cereals, junk food and toys. Animated characters and celebrity endorsements have a powerful impact. Kids just want what they see, and want to be who they see (adults, too!). It's no mystery that the frequency in which children ask for things is linked to their exposure to commercials.

To tackle this problem begin by explaining what a commercial is. Explain that famous people are paid money to say that a product is great even if it isn't. Let them know that cute characters are used to make unhealthy things look healthy. Explain that ads are designed to sell things and make moneynot to help kids be healthy. Then start a game that gives them the opportunity to deconstruct the ads by themselves. When an ad comes on ask your child simple questions such as, "What is the company selling?" and "How are they trying to do this?"

Once they are informed and you want to curb their exposure and behavior, try these tactics:

Mute commercials, which will take away the hype and possibly help kids lose interest and find something more constructive to do

Discuss where things come from, who made them and what they're made of

Purchase clothing without visible designer labels or remove logos from clothes and suggest that they design their own personal ones. (The influences of brand loyalty begin as early as age three!)

Remove TV's from bedrooms

Expose kids to other types of media such as films and art exhibits

Teach charity and empathy. Have them choose old toys that they can give away to other children who don't have any before acquiring more new ones

Reduced exposure to materialistic marketing has the following benefits, including, but not limited to:

Encourages independent thinking

Prevents a pattern of overconsumption

Lowers the chance of obesity and diabetes

Saves money

Reduces waste

Consumerism is a fact of life. But as adults, we know that it can get out of control very quickly. So do your best to raise your children with healthy spending habits. It will have a huge impact on the quality of their teenage and adult lives.