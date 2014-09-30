All About That Bass

From toe-tapping Broadway musicals to high-energy dance clubs and from legendary torch songs to reigning pop downloads, music has always been a large part of the LGBT Community. Consider Milwaukee’s Pridefest. There you can twerk at the Dance Pavilion, boot scoot to bluegrass and listen to favorites at the Main Stage.

You don’t have to wait for next summer’s fest to get your groove on, however. Check out the great concerts and shows happening this week. First, though, let’s read a letter from a guy hoping to keep harmony with his sister.

Dear Ruthie,

My sister and I are close, but I can’t tell her I’m Gay. Everyone says I’m ridiculous because my sister is cool with LGBT people, but I just can’t tell her about my own sexuality. I need to ask: 1) What’s wrong with me; and 2) How can I tell my sister I’m Gay?

Thanks,

Scared Steven

Dear Steven,

Oh, for crying out loud! Hand the broad this article and a PFLAG pamphlet and get it over with already!

It’s often hardest to come out to those we care about most. This is likely because we don’t want to damage that relationship, and I’m guessing that’s what’s holding you back, honey. That said, take a deep breath and calmly tell your sister you’re Gay. I bet she’ll love you just as much as she always has…maybe even more for being so trusting as to come out to her.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

October 1: Wednesday Night Off at Cactus Club (2496 S. Wentworth Ave.): Squelch the hump-day blues with this event, spotlighting local DJs and Milwaukee businesses. The business of the week is Hairys Hair Bar, a longtime favorite of the LGBT community. The stylists will offer “guerilla makeovers” while DJs spin the night away. The hair-raising craziness starts at 9 p.m.

October 2: Ann Christoffer Concert and Dinner at Goodman Community Center (149 Waubesa St., Madison): Satisfy your artistic side…and your tummy…with dinner and a show hosted by the OutReach LGBT Senior Alliance, the ROLLers (Retired Older Lesbians) and Lizards (Lesbians over 30). Enjoy a lasagna dinner followed by the music of Ann Christoffer from 5 to 8 p.m. for a suggested $20 donation. Contact angier@lgbtoutreach.org for more information.

October 2: ‘Milwaukee Rock and Roll’ Reading and Book Signing at Boswell Book Co. (2559 N. Downer Ave.): Local journalist, photographer and all-around amazing dude (yes…I said “dude”), Larry Widen reads from his new book. Learn what Larry and Joan Jett discussed backstage at the Waukesha County Fair and what transpired during dinner with Little Richard. Larry will be speaking and signing books from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

October 4: Market Days at Hamburger Mary’s (2130 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.): The kids at Hamburger Mary’s are closing off their parking lot and opening it up to vendors and musicians to benefit AIDS Walk Wisconsin. Shop among local crafters and visit me at Ruthie’s Christmas Cottage where I’ll sell brand new holiday wreaths and other yuletide delights. The market’s open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 4: Oktoberfest at Fluid Bar (819 S. Second St.): Strap on your lederhosen and ring in Oktoberfest at this LGBT hotspot. Contests, a DJ and more bring out the German in everyone from 1 to 7 p.m. And really, who doesn’t like a little German in them every once in a while?

October 4: Absolut Date Auction at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Grab a paddle and bid on a date with the boy or babe that strikes your fancy! Specials on Absolut cocktails are sure to keep the bids flowing at this 8 p.m. event that benefits AIDS Walk Wisconsin.

October 4: The Dianna Jones Trio at Kokopelli’s Pub (6001 W. Madison St.): A favorite of the LGBT community, these ladies brings their popular sound to West Allis from 8 to 11 p.m. Order a few cold ones, party with these rockin’ women and tell ’em Ruthie sent ya!

October 5: Erasure at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Andy Bell and Vince Clarke fly into Brew City with their Violet Flame Tour in tow. Give “A Little Respect” to this iconic band or I’ll wrap you in my “Chains of Love.” (See what I did there?) Doors at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show, but see pabsttheater.org for details and ticket information.

Email Ruthie at DearRuthie@Shepex.com, follow her on Twitter (@DearRuthie) and join her boards on Pinterest (Ruthie DearRuthie).