Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I were pretty surprised when our 14-year-old daughter told us she was a Lesbian. To be honest, we never saw it coming. Is that bad to say? I hope not.

We told her that we loved her and that we’d support her no matter what. We explained that there was nothing wrong with what she was feeling. We explained that we wanted her to be happy, and that her happiness was the most important thing to us. We also explained that her body was going through a lot of changes (accompanied by several eye-rolls on her part), and that we wanted her to come to us with questions or concerns she might have about her body as well as her sexuality. We also talked about the morals we follow in our home, and that she is expected to follow the rules of our house where dating is concerned, regardless of her sexual orientation. Things went well, and it was truly a lovely night for the three of us.

My question is: What’s next? I feel like we nailed the first step, but I don’t know what we’re supposed to do next. Help!

Thanks,

A Fellow Redhead

Dear Red,

A great, big sloppy “congratulations” for being completely fantastic parents! Not only did you handle the situation with compassion, but you clearly raised your daughter in a loving and understanding home. In other words, she felt comfortable in coming out to her parents.

What’s the next step? The next step is loving your daughter and fostering her growth and understanding about herself as a person. The next step is being parents to a teenager, which comes with its own set of challenges…and rewards, or so they tell me. In other words, just keep doing what you’re doing, honey!

