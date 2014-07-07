Kadish Park's Skyline Music Series Kicks Off Its Eighth Season

×

July 8 - De La Buena



July 15 - RAS Movement



July 22 - Extra Crispy Brass Band



July 29 - Tweed Funk



August 5 - Paul Cebar



August 12 - 5 Card Studs



August 19 - Urbanites



With so many free outdoor concert series packed into Milwaukee's short summers, including Jazz in the Park, Chill on the Hill and River Rhythms, it's sometimes easy to overlook Riverwest's Skyline Music Series. But for eight years the free Tuesday night concert series in Kadish Park has been drawing big crowds with a family friendly lineup of local music and festival staples, and attendance was higher than ever last year, following the addition of the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater to the park.Skyline's 2014 schedule kicks off tomorrow night with a performance from the local 10-piece Latin ensemble De La Buena. There will also be food vendors and art activities for kids hosted by the Riverwest Artists Association.The complete 2014 Skyline Music Series lineup is below. All concerts begin at 5:30 p.m.