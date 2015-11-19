MCTS Honors Brett Favre

×

In honor of Favre's number being retired by the Green Bay Packers in a ceremony on Thanksgiving night, the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will rename their popular GreenLine the Favre Line for one week. The FavreLine (GreenLine) route runs from Bayshore Mall to Mitchell International Airport.





The line will change in name alone, but MCTS encourages passengers to share the hashtag #FavreLine while riding on the route to help commemorate the Packers' all-time leader in touch down passes.





MCTS shared the following tweet on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 19 to announce the development:





Make sure to hold onto your bus passes tight when taking the FavreLine. Brett Favre can't stand dropped passes.

NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis' nickname is 'The Bus,' but now Packers great Brett Favre has done him one better.