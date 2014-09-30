Mighty Clouds of Joy at Abundant Faith

The Mighty Clouds Of Joy, the Los Angeles-based pioneering traditional soul gospel male vocal group who achieved unprecedented levels of general-audience success for any such group outside the church and gospel radio circuit, return to Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 11 for a program at Abundant Faith Church, 7830 W. Good Hope Road.

The Clouds, who courted disco and R&B listeners for a while in the 1970s and toured as an opening act for rock and pop artists including The Rolling Stones and Paul Simon, are joined on the bill by The Pilgrim Jubilees, an even longer-lived group purveying traditional quartet-styled African-American gospel. Local support acts include The Holy Gospel Singers and The Fabulous Luckett Brothers.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. start time. For tickets, call Nate Luckett at 414-788-9159.