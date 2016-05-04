Milwaukee County Historical Society to 63rd Host Annual Awards Dinner

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rd Annual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the evening’s master of ceremonies.

The fundraising event recognizes individuals or organizations that have played a significant role in preserving Milwaukee history, along with Milwaukee companies celebrating milestone anniversaries.

This year’s award recipients are Marion Chester Read, Gary Grunau, John Gurda, Dr. William E. Finlayson and Lowell Damon Master Gardeners.

Companies and organizations with recognized anniversaries include Estabrook Park, Marquette University Press, SafeHouse and Alexander Hamilton High School.

For tickets and more information visit www.milwaukeehistory.net