Nail Bar Milwaukee to Open on Downer in August

A new nail salon is opening on Downer Avenue in August. Nail Bar Milwaukee, 2850 N. Downer Ave., will provide a full menu of manicure, pedicure and waxing services. The salon is owned by Tyan Soo, and operated in partnership with Van Nguyen. Soo promises “an enjoyable experience for both women and men. Unlike other nail salons, Nail Bar Milwaukee will take the client experience to the next level by offering customer service like no other nail salon on top of outstanding product lines, and chic and modern environment, and extra perks others do not offer.”

Appointments, walk-ins, and special events are welcomed. Visit their website for updates on the August grand opening, to schedule appointments and for more information.