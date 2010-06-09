Milwaukee’s Haunted History Tours

×

After three years ofextensive research on Milwaukee’s history andfolklore,foundedMilwaukee Ghosts: Toursand Investigations. This, in turn, led to her “haunted history tours” in theHistoric Third Ward. Jornlin, who began her third season of tours May 1, offerswalking tours on most Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. through November.

Doyou believe in the ghosts you discuss on your tours?





I wouldn’t say I’m abeliever, but I’m an investigator. For sure there are things in this world wedon’t understand. And I believe in people and their heartfelt stories. Theyhave incredible stories. Ghost stories are one of the ways we honor, rememberand represent people. So when you retell ghost stories, you want to make sureyou’re representing people and your city in a respectful way. Words and storiesare powerful. They are precious things and I take them seriously.





Howdo you relate these ghost stories to Milwaukeehistory?





The Third Ward tour thatI give goes back to the mid-1800s, so you’re discovering what they were sayingabout the city back then, and what people are experiencing now. It’s a popularway to promote your city, and I’d like to elevate Milwaukee to legendary status [by tellingthese stories]. History without the folklore is incomplete, and we’re here tocelebrate that history and folklore like other cities. There are incrediblestories out there that haven’t been heard.





Couldyou mention one of these stories?





There’s an interestingone about the Broadway Theatre Center,the Cabot Theatre. Clair Richardson, founder of the Skylight Theatre, is buriedunder the stage in the trap room, and he requested that a spotlight alwaysremain on his picture. There were times when the stage lights would startflickering during a performance and the staff was unable to fix this. Then theydiscovered this happened when the light was out on Clair’s picture. Thishappened several times. Now the crew checks the light on Clair Richardson’spicture before every performance, to ensure it is on so the performance will gosmoothly. Clair always told them any decisions they made [in the future] wouldbe over his dead body.





Doyou have any plans for haunted history tours in other parts of the city?





Doing these tours hasbrought the city to life for me. When people take the tour they stop and tellme the tour changes their ideas about Milwaukee.It takes 10 to 15 stories to have a tour, so I’m working on this, doing moreresearch. I’m working on tours in Bay View, on Brady Street and Walker’s Point. I’m always encouraging peopleto share their stories and I’m always willing to listen. The stories are thesurprising but true side of history, with a spicy side of folklore.





If you have a story for Allison Jornlinto investigate, contact her at info@milwaukeeghosts.com.