Terry Gavin: A Milwaukee Writer-Actor

English teacher,performer and authorknows where he’s positioned these days. And with his first novel, Shaving Without a Razor, about aself-medicating, golden-child financier, he is “bound and determined to put Milwaukee on the map.”

How’sbusiness?

It’s quite fineactually, quite fine indeed. I expect to have a book-signing at Barnes &Noble in the near future.

Doyou want to leave Wisconsin?

Of course there’s alwaysan ultimate destination. Anyone who knows me knows for me it is London, but I am where Iam right now.

Youact, you’re a novelist: How do you describe yourself?

I am a writer who acts.Next act: MacBeth at Off the WallTheatre in February. Novelists are so incredibly brilliant and smartadept ataccomplishing most anything.

Howclose to your career dreams are you?

It’s funny, but at themagic age of 5 years old, what I can remember, literally, is wanting to be anactor. I have always wanted to make the wildly exotic, that might have seemedimpossible, possible.

Describethe soil you tread on these days.

Tentative at bestwe alllive and have lived through tenacious times like these, yet keep plugging away.Frankly, I just wear down the competition. On a good day, I am graceful,because duty callsthat is just part of the gig.

Whatis your contribution to the world?

An honest voiceI amable to say things most people might think but are afraid to verbalize. For me,it truly comes from within and it has to be bold.

Whatare people most surprised to find out about you?

Probably that I’m notsome intense machine. I am relatively calmrelatively.

Whyare you newsworthy?

Let’s face it: We havezero novelists. I can’t think of a single cutting-edge novel that tells a moreunique story of excess, extreme wealth and drug abuse untold from Milwaukee about Milwaukee.I guess my impetus for writing was inspiration and pain, though not necessarilymy own. I think it is important to write our biographies, observing thechallenges and rewards unique to this city.

Accordingto Terry Gavin, what is the “big issue” with the city and with the world?

Political hypocrisy andself-righteous indignation.

Canthe “big issue” be fixed by actors as role models?

It can be fixed, butonly if they are personally enlightened.