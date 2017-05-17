Scott Zieher to Show ‘HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD’ at Usuable Space in Bay View

Bay View artist-run gallery Usable Space (1950 S. Hibbert St.) will present "HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD," a show of new collages and text by Scott Zieher, a New York-based, Waukesha-born artist.

"HOLY DADA, HOLY DAD" will showcase a series of prints constructed from enlarged “micro-collages.” These collages are based on a plethora of subjects including: ham radio operators, family photos and appropriated art.

Zieher ran a respected gallery in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood for 17 years until closing recently due to rising rents. He is now primarily focusing on his own poetry and art career.

The collages will be on display from May 19-June 17, with an opening reception on Friday, May 10 from 6-9 p.m.