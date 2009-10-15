Trick Question: What Are the Symptoms of Common STIs?

×

What are thesymptoms of gonorrhea, syphilis and Chlamydia?What are the risks of giving oral to a man and receiving oral from a man?

When I lead workshops on safer sex, I often askparticipants to name the most common sign of a sexually transmitted infection(STI). While they usually come up with a long (and sometimes wild) litany ofpox, pus and pains, this is actually a trick question, because the majority ofpeople who have STIs either exhibit no symptoms or have symptoms after they’reinitially infected that appear to go away on their own. The important take-awaymessage is that just because you or your partner(s) don’t have any outwardsigns of STIs does not mean that you’re STI-free. For gonorrhea, syphilis andChlamydia, the only way to know for sure is to get tested. Free or low-cost STItesting sites in Milwaukeeinclude the Brady East STD Clinic,Planned Parenthood and theMilwaukee Health Department.

That said, each of these three STIs can havephysical symptoms. The symptoms of gonorrhea and Chlamydia are very similar,and, for both, more men than women will exhibit symptoms. Gonorrhea andChlamydia can infect the vagina, penis, rectum or throat (meaning that they canbe transmitted through oral, vaginal or anal sex), so pain or inflammation inany of these areas can be a symptom of infection, as can discharge from thepenis, vagina or rectum; painful urination; and pain during sex. (Side note:These STIs can also infect the eye, so watch your aim when giving facials.) Forthe most comprehensive list of symptoms, check out the American Social HealthAssociation Web site.Gonorrhea and Chlamydia are both very common, so if you are sexually active andnot in a mutually monogamous relationship, it’s worth getting tested regularly,even if you have no symptoms. And, of course, using condoms or latex dams willhelp prevent transmission of these STIs.

Not too long ago, public health professionalsthought that syphilis was on its way to being eradicated in the United States.Alas, it’s made a resurgence over the past couple of years, especially amongmen who have sex with men. In fact, I interviewed a while ago for a job withthe title of “syphilis elimination coordinator,” which I almost took just forthe awesome business cards I would have gotten. Syphilis has four distinctstages, and each stage has its own symptoms. The first stage involves a single,painless sore at the site of infection, which will go away by itself. The secondstage involves several different types of rashes that can appear at variouslocations on the body (such as the hands or neck) as well as on the genitals.This also goes away on its own. If a person does not notice or worry about theinitial sore, he or she may not realize the rashes that come later are actuallysymptoms of an STI. Syphilis can have serious complications in its laterstages, so more and more health professionals are beginning to recommendroutine testing for syphilis among men who have sex with men. Like gonorrheaand Chlamydia, syphilis can be transmitted through oral, anal and vaginal sex.

So, how risky is performing or receiving oral sex ona penis? Chlamydia is actually not likely to be transmitted through oral sex,although it is possible. Gonorrhea is transmitted through contact with infectedbody fluids, e.g. semen, or through contact with the inside of the mouth of aninfected person. Syphilis is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with thesores or rashes that are caused by the disease, which can appear on the penisor (though less common) the mouth and lips. So, both those receiving oral sexand those giving oral sex can be at risk. Using an unlubricated or flavoredcondom on the penis during oral sex can reduce risk for both partners, althoughit’s important to note that protection only extends to the areas that arecovered by the condomif there are sores or rashes caused by syphilis on thescrotum, for example, the disease can still be transmitted.

Want Laura to answer your questions in SEXpress?Send them to laura@shepex.com.Not all questions received will be answered in the column, and Laura cannotprovide personal answers to questions that do not appear here. Questions sentto this address may be reproduced in this column, both in print and online, andmay be edited for clarity and content.

Laura Anne Stuart has a master’s degree inpublic health and has worked as a sexuality educator for more than a decade.She owns the Tool Shed,an erotic boutique on Milwaukee’s East Side.