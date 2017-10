Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s new animated film SING is set to open Wednesday, Dec. 21. For those looking to screen this film early, AMC theatres around the country will be showing the film for free at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26 on a first-come, first-served basis. No advance ticketing required.

The participating Milwaukee area theaters include:

· AMC Mayfair Mall 18 in Wauwatosa

· AMC Star Johnson Creek 12 in Johnson Creek