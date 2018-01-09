Sip & Purr Cat Café Coming to the East Side

New Year, new changes happening on the East Side. This time it isn’t the addition of another trendy ramen restaurant, or an even trendier poké restaurant. Today marked the announcement of Milwaukee’s first ever cat café. Sip & Purr Cat Café announced that they will open at 2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl., in close proximity to Black Cat Alley.

You may be asking yourself, “What is a cat café?” As the name suggests, it is a themed café where you can “relax and enjoy the companionship of cats,” according to Sip & Purr’s website. The café itself will be cat-free, but there will be an adjacent “Cat Lounge” with felines from Lakeland Animal Shelter that will be available for adoption. Sip & Purr will offer coffee, wine, sweets and light food.

Owner Katy McHugh said in a Facebook Live broadcast that she was inspired by an experience she had in Amsterdam, and that she wanted to create a space in Milwaukee where people can “drink wine and pet cats.”

And isn’t that really what we all want to do?

You can watch the full announcement below: