Milwaukee's downtown skating rink, the Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 9, weather permitting. The rink will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays through February (March if weather allows). Ice skates may be rented for $7 per pair, or skaters with their own skates can skate for free.

Special times to be aware of:

Dec. 22 thru Dec. 24: Wed.–Fri. 11am–11pm

Dec. 25: 5pm–11pm

Dec. 26 thru Dec. 30: Sun.-Thurs. 11am–11pm

NEW YEAR'S EVE (Dec. 31): 11am–2am

JAN 1 thru Closing Day: Mon.–Thurs. 11am*–8pm (* skate rentals begin at 2pm Mon.-Thurs.), Fri. & Sat. 11am–11pm, Sunday 11am-8pm