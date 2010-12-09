Slice of Ice

at Red Arrow Park

Milwaukee's downtown skating rink, the Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park, is scheduled to open on Thursday, December 9, weather permitting. The rink will be open 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays through February (March if weather allows). Ice skates may be rented for $7 per pair, or skaters with their own skates can skate for free.

Special times to be aware of:

Dec. 22 thru Dec. 24: Wed.–Fri. 11am–11pm

Dec. 25: 5pm–11pm

Dec. 26 thru Dec. 30: Sun.-Thurs. 11am–11pm

NEW YEAR'S EVE (Dec. 31): 11am–2am

JAN 1 thru Closing Day: Mon.–Thurs. 11am*–8pm (* skate rentals begin at 2pm Mon.-Thurs.), Fri. & Sat. 11am–11pm, Sunday 11am-8pm