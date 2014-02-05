SPiN Milwaukee Is Getting a Ridiculous New Name This Month

Good news for Milwaukeeans who love ping-pong but hate concise, descriptive one-syllable names: SPiN in the Third Ward is changing its name next week. In an email today, the cavernous ping-pong bar at 233 E. Chicago St. revealed that beginning Feb. 11 it will be known as Evolution Milwaukee Gastro Pong.

"The name change signifies a new phase for us and a conclusion to a successful three-year relationship with SPiN Galactic based in New York City," wrote Evolution's business development director Katie Ryan Pluer. "In an effort to maintain a strong commitment to the Milwaukee community, the decision has been made to break away from the SPiN franchise and go independent."

Aside from wordier signage, Pluer stresses that not much else will be changing. The venue will retain its ping-pong concept, but going forward it will place "a renewed focus on food and drinks," according to the email.