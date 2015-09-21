Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race Coming This Saturday

The Second Annual Cross-Shooshko Cyclocross Race will be a great place to watch cyclocross, and, for the curious and brave, try out a race! Plus there will be food, beer, coffee, and bikes to try out all day, and Ben’s Cycle is hosting The Crossing Sale to reduce inventory before the crossing of the Pro Shop to the other side of the street.

So much going on in one day!

General T. Kosciusko showing off the little-known fact that he was an elite Masters cross rider!

Cross-Shooshko is hosted by the Milwaukee Bicycle Company Cycling Team, the Milwaukee Bicycle Company Mettle cyclocross bike, and Ben’s Cycle.

This Saturday, Sept. 26, the racing begins at 9 a.m. with the Category 5 racers. Men and women of all ages and abilities race their bikes through Kosciusko Park at different times during the day. Here’s the Facebook event page.

Cross-Shooshko is a play on the “real” pronunciation (so say the old Polish guys around here) of Kosciusko Park.

For men, the beginner’s race is the Category 5 event at 9 a.m. or for riders over 34, the Masters Cat. 4, 5 event is at 9:45. While there is a Masters Women event at 10:30, women may also race the open Masters.

Elite racer Heidi Beck, on a Milwaukee Bicycle Company Mettle, won last year’s women’s Pro/ Elite event.

The beginning race for women is the Cat. 4 race at 10:30.

The pro and elite women race at 1:30, while the pro and elite men race at 2:30.

Here is the complete schedule. And here is the registration link. Online registration is $5 off the cost of day-of registration so take advantage of it.

Throughout the day, there will be food and drinks in the Ben’s Cycle parking lot plus excellent music from our DJ!

Valentine Coffee Roasters will have coffee in the parking lot all day. Plus Valentine Coffee will cover the USA Cycling one-day license cost of any Cat. 4 woman who wants to try cyclocross! The Milwaukee Bicycle Company Cycling Team will cover the one-day license of any junior that wants to try cross.

Valentine Coffee will also be sponsoring the Basilica Hill Climb prize. At the top of the hill, there is a stunning vista, perfect for photos, of the Basilica of St. Josaphat in the background. First person in each race of the day wins the prize!

Isaac Neff of the 5-Nines Cycling Team won last year’s Men’s Pro/ Elite race.

Milwaukee Brewing Company will have Outboard beer in the parking lot available by donation.

Both BelAir Cantina and Honeypie will be there throughout the day, serving delicious home-cooked food. Honeypie will also be providing the first, second, and third place prizes. Last year, we had Cross-Shoosh-Scones; this year, we’ll unveil something new!

The Specialized traveling demo show will be in the parking lot as well, with a complete size run of Crux cyclocross bikes to try out. And Abus locks, long known for their support of cyclocross, will be there to show off their line of awesome product.

Finally, Robyn from Healium Yoga will be there to demonstrate yoga. Plus she’ll conduct short post-race yoga sessions to speed along recovery.

So if the racing, food, beer, bike demos, coffee, and yoga was not enough, Ben’s Cycle is also hosting The Crossing Sale. The Pro Shop will be crossing over Lincoln Avenue to its new site at 1017 Lincoln. We clearly don’t want to move all the inventory around so we’re marking everything at least 20 percent off, some products up to 50 percent off.

Only Milwaukee Bicycle Company bikes are not on sale. Everything else is at least 20 percent off!