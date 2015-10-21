The Point to Host First Annual Halloween Bash

Looking for something to do this Halloween?

The Point, a new event venue in Walker's Point, in partnership with the Shepherd Express, will be hosting their first annual Halloween Bash on October 31st. The event will feature a costume contest with cash prizes, a vodka bar, music from DJ Drezl, and late night food trucks! Also, you can call 414-364-3761 to reserve your own private booth. Proceeds from the event will benefit AIDS Walk Wisconsin.

One of the highlights of the event will be the costume contest, with cash prizes ranging from $500-$1,500. Creativity will be key to winning the contest, as there should be a number of great entrees.

Tickets are available online for $15 or $20 at the door.

For more information, visit The Point's Facebook page.