re:Craft & Relic Coming Up Nov.14-15

Do you like searching for diamonds in the ruff at thrift stores and antique stores?

This Nov. 14-15 at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, join 250 local vendors for re:Craft & Relic, an event that features a diverse assortment of artisan treasures. Vendors from all over the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, and Michigan will be showing off a variety of merchandise. The merchandise will include knitwear, fiber arts, home decor, apparel, handbags, jewelry, prints and illustrations, and more unique items.

Tickets for the event are $5 online, and $7 at the door, and parking is free.

More information is available at www.recraftandrelic.com, or on the event's Facebook page.