‘The Truth Booth’ Comes to Milwaukee

In an effort to empower people to speak freely without fear of judgment or persecution, artist group The Cause Collective created The Truth Booth .

The booth, which is a giant inflatable sculpture in the shape of a cartoon speech bubble, invites people to sit inside and complete the sentence, “The truth is…” while being videotaped.

The Truth Booth is now making a stop in Milwaukee on Friday, August 19 at Lynden Sculpture Garden (2145 W Brown Deer Rd.) and Saturday, August 20 at Increase the Peace Hip Hop Festival (8845 West Lynx Ave.)

