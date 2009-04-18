Like another milestone of late-’80s blue humor, “Married with Children,” Andrew Dice Clay was buoyed by controversy, which elevated him from just another crass comedian into a national sensation. With no ambitions of commentary or satire, Clay prided himself on being as offensive as possible, spewing racist, homophobic and misogynistic vitriol and subverting nursery rhymes with references to genitals and sex acts. By 1990 he had been banned from MTV and incited a mutiny on the “Saturday Night Live” set. Like so many icons of his era, Clay now makes the rounds on reality show, dealing with his divorce while plotting a career comeback on VH1’s “Dice Undisputed,” and squaring off against another towering figure from the George H.W. Bush years, Donald Trump, on “Celebrity Apprentice.”