Santa Cruz deathcore icons Arsonists Get all the Girls drastically overhauled their lineup between 2007’s The Game of Life and 2009’s Portals , following the death of bassist Patrick Mason, who succumbed to alcohol poisoning after his 21st birthday, and the departure of singer Cameron Reed, who was replaced by Jared Monette. The result is a cleaner, more accessible record that tempers the band’s thrash with deep, heavy grooves. The band appears here tonight on a loaded bill featuring Cause For Revelation, Chelsea Grin, The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza and TTEOTD.