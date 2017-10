Are the B-52s the ultimate party band? Probably. The band’s ultra- kitschy throwbacks to ’60s rock ’n’ roll made them cult favorites during the early days of punk and New Wave, before their rowdy hit “Love Shack” renewed their popularity in 1989. Though the band’s latest album, 2008’s Funplex , was their first new album in 16 years, it’s perhaps their most forward-looking record yet, updating their classic dance-rock with the booming production of modern electronic music.