Born in 2008 out of a shared love for Oasis, Blind Melon and Pete Yorn, the Milwaukee group Blue, Seriously takes inspiration from the easygoing guitar-pop of the ’90s, playing wistful, melodic tunes of the sort the cast of “Friends” might have enjoyed on a Saturday afternoon too rainy to head down to the coffeehouse. The group’s first release is the five-song Marigold EP , which recalls the sweet acoustic jangle of the Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket.