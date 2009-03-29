They’re singin’ the blues over at The Skylightfortunately, it’s all onstage. In fact, given these economic times and the downtrodden songs they’re singing, the four-member cast of the musical revue Blues in the Night is pretty upbeat. The show focuses on three women whose lives are intertwined around one man who loves ’em and leaves ’em. The three women separately ponder their lost love and what could have been. Director and choreographer Donna Drake keeps the one-hour, 50-minute production moving and the decibel level set on “high,” particularly when Cynthia Cobb takes center stage.