Borg Ward Benefit

D.I.Y. all-ages venues in Milwaukee have a woefully short life expectancy, so even the most optimistic supporters of the Walker’s Point nonprofit arts space the Borg Ward probably would have doubted that the venue would still be running three years after its opening. This weekend some of the bands that have been regulars at the venue are repaying the favor, playing a two-day benefit to help the venue raise money for a revamped sound system. Friday night’s lineup features Busybodies, IfIHadAHiFi, All Tiny Creatures, Absolutely and Coelacanth. Saturday night features Northless, Impatience, Lines and Terminals and Slob Donovan.