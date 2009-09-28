Teenage angst sure was a lot more adorable in the 1980s than it would become in the 1990s, and perhaps nobody captured it better than director John Hughes, who passed away this summer. Arguably his signature film, the 1985 melodrama The Breakfast Club followed a motley crew of five teenagers, each culled from very different levels of the high-school social hierarchy, who bond during a day-long detention. Fun film trivia: Rick Moranis was original set to co-star as a janitor. It’s probably for the best he didn’t; it’s hard to imagine him undermining the film’s dramatic tension. Brocach screens the film for free tonight at 9 p.m.