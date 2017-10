The UWM Union Theatre screens for free a cult Mexican film tonight as part of its 32nd Annual Latin American Film Series. In 1974’s Chac: The Rain God , the Rolando Klein drama screening tonight from a restored print, a draught drives 13 men from a small Tzeltal village to the mountains in search of a mystic that they believe can convince Chac, the titular rain god, to save their people from starvation. The Latin American Film Series runs through Friday, April 23.