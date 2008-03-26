The Charles Allis Art Museum continues its series of classic film biographies of historical people with a 7:30 p.m. screening of 1937’s Conquest, one of the few films about Maria Walewska. Walewska was a Polish countess who became Napoleon Bonaparte’s mistress, even bearing his illegitimate son. She has been largely written out of history because Napoleon ended up marrying an Austrian princess instead, but in this classic film she’s treated with dignity and glamour, since she’s portrayed by the legendary Greta Garbo.