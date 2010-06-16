Cute Is What We Aim For w/ The Friday Night Boys, The Bigger Lights and Down With Webster

The Buffalo, N.Y., power-pop group Cute Is What We Aim For was formed from high-school friendships, but their career has played out like the Zack Attack episode of “Saved by the Bell,” with success testing those friendships. In the five years since they formed in 2005, band members have come and gone (and sometimes returned, just to leave again). After two albums for Fueled by Ramen records that endeared them to the emo crowd, the band dissolved last year, leaving singer Shaant Hacikyan the only remaining member. Hacikyan rebuilt Cute Is What We Aim For this year, while his former band mates have formed a new group called Nocturnal Me.