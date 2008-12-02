Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, conveniently reissued this fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. With its nasally cries, clumsy guitars and careening stabs of cello, the album seldom deviated from There’s Nothing Wrong With Love’s reliable playbook, but on future releases this once-modest little band would begin to distinguish themselves from their regional peers, crafting a tightly woven, achingly romantic indie-rock sound that’s all their own, more bookish than their visceral peers, but no less affecting. Death Cab For Cutie tops FM 102.1’s Big Snow Show at the Rave tonight at 7 p.m., supported by Jack’s Mannequin and The Ting Tings.