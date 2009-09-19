Decibully w/ Early Day Miners and Conrad Plymouth

Since the beginning of the decade, the Indiana ensemble has been playing to a small but devoted following, all the while skirting the usual indie-rock pigeonholing. Their music is too fast to be slowcore, but not dynamic enough to be post-rock; too warped to be Americana, but not freaky enough to be freak-folk. The group’s upcoming album, The Treatment , is its most immediate and rocking yet, though that’s all relative. For tonight’s show, Early Day Miners are paired with a fitting Milwaukee co-headliner, Decibully, as well as local songwriter Conrad Plymouth.