The Alchemist Theatre is bringing the most famous vampire of all time back from the dead once again in its production of Dracula: The Undead , which runs through Nov. 7 and, in typical Alchemist fashion, promises not to skimp on comely, young vampire brides. The play, based on an original adaptation by Off the Wall Theatre Artistic Director Dale Gutzman, is a labor of love for the Alchemist’s Aaron Kopec, who also worked on Gutzman’s production and has tweaked the script for this show. He aims to give the darkness a chance to breathe by adding moments of levity, which should keep the production from taking itself too seriously.