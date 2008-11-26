When rising-star producer Jay Dee left his fledgling group, Slum Village, the remaining members made the best of it, recruiting the charismatic, hot-shot rapper Elzhi to fill in. The fresh blood revitalized the group, helping them score a minor hit, 2002’s “Tainted,” but even Elzhi wasn’t enough to help them overcome the Slum Village curse. Jay Dee died in 2006, just a year or two after fellow founding member Baatin left the group because of mental illness. It’s no wonder, then, that on his recent solo releases Elzhi has sounded so relieved to be on his own. Liberated and more or less carefree, Elzhi takes advantage of the opportunity to flaunt his storytelling skills on his latest album, The Preface, an album mercifully devoid of the high-concept mumbo-jumbo that marred past Slum Village discs. Elzhi tops a 10 p.m. bill at the Stonefly Brewery tonight, which he shares with Milwaukee rappers Element and Sose.