Eric Clapton w/ Roger Daltrey

With his legacy as one of the greatest blues and rock guitarists cemented decades ago, Eric Clapton has slowed down his stream of new studio output to a trickle this decadehis last album was 2005’s subdued Back Home but he remains a force in concert, as demonstrated by Live from Madison Square Garden , his 2009 concert album with former Blind Faith band mate Steve Winwood. Clapton’s bill at the Marcus Amphitheater pairs him with a different rock legend: Roger Daltrey, The Who singer who last released a solo album in 1992.