The UWM Union Theatre kicks off its annual Festival of Films in French tonight with a screening of the uplifting 2007 drama Conversations with my Gardener . Daniel Auteuil stars as a man who hires a gardener to tend to the estate of his late parents. The gardener turns out to be his old childhood friend, and over their weeks together, the two restore their friendship. Admission is $6 for the general public and $4 for students. This year’s festival runs through Monday, Feb. 14. Visit this page for the complete schedule.