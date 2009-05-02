Flight of the Conchords w/ Eugene Mirman

Opener Eugene Mirman has some advice to people who might be tempted to shout and holler throughout the Flight of the Conchords’ routine, as many did during the musical-comedy duo’s concert here last May: Don’t do it. “Crowds can get excited being within 50 or 100 feet of people they’ve seen on TV,” Mirman says, “but clearly the Conchords have prepared a show, so the idea that you would just yell random stuff and interrupt them seems so crazy to me I don’t even know how to address it.” Mirman himself is a TV staple, known to Milwaukeeans not only for his spots on the Conchords’ HBO program, but from local commercials for Lake FM, where the radio inside his finger plays some of the crappiest music possible. It’d probably be rude to shout out anything about that, too. “Five years ago I went into a studio for an hour and filmed that commercial, then they sold it to stations in different cities; I think Milwaukee is the only one still airing it,” Mirman explains. “The truth is I was incredibly broke at the time and wouldn’t have been able to pay my rent, so doing that literally allowed me to continue doing comedy.”