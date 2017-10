The words chocolate and cheese may conjure thoughts of Ween’s best album, but the Waukesha Business Improvement District is hoping they’ll also lure patrons to the city’s Farmers Market, which opens tomorrow. From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Market’s Riverfront Plaza location in downtown Waukesha, there will be a free wine, cheese and chocolate tasting featuring products from some of the Market’s vendors.