Fun consumer fact: Many Gordon Lightfoot best-of collections don’t feature “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” Lightfoot’s signature song, so buyer beware. Lightfoot’s likely to play the song tonight at his 8 p.m. Pabst Theater show, though. Like Bob Dylan, the Canadian singer/songwriter has kept touring and releasing records past the age of 65, though Lightfoot’s career was almost cut short in 2002. Before a show, the artist was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with an acute abdominal aneurysm. Lightfoot spent six weeks in a coma, eventually recovering and recording his latest record, Harmony .