×

It's anybody's guess as to why for the past several decadesthe Harlem Globetrotters have chosen to spend New Year's Eve in Milwaukeeasopposed to, say, Harlembut their annual appearances are one of Milwaukee 's oldest NewYear's traditions. In between these Milwaukee games, the Globetrotters havesolved mysteries with Scooby-Doo, visited Gilligan's Island and hung out withPope John Paul II, all while maintaining their status as the winningest team inthe history of sports. Of course, they owe much of their record to easilydistracted referees and a liberal use of plays that the NBA would findquestionable. The Globetrotters perform today at 1 and 6 p.m.