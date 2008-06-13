Rootsy songstress Heidi Spencer’s voice may be one of Riverwest’s most precious resources. Sweet in all the right spots, but counterbalanced by a quivering intensity, Spencer’s vocals hint at Dolly Parton’s, only they seethe with anger, betrayal, sadness and other feel-bad emotions that Parton is reluctant to tap these days. Paired against a hard-strummed acoustic guitar and a sparse, acoustic bass accompaniment, Spencer’s voice sounds especially dreamy. Tonight Spencer does a 10 p.m. show at her regular haunt, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn.