Milwaukee power-pop bands of all shapes, sizes and affiliations take the stage at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn this week during the city’s second-annual, four-day International Pop Overthrow festival, which continues tonight with sets from some of Milwaukee’s most familiar, veteran groups, including The LoveMoneys (at 10:15 p.m.), The Lackloves (at 11 p.m.) and Revolush (at 11:45 p.m.) The festival runs through Sunday, with a cheap $8 cover charge each night.