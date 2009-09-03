Jazz in the Park w/ The Jazz Orgy

The Fox Valley’s resident jazz heads prefer variety to traditionalism. Claiming that if they played Miles Davis and John Coltrane all night it would put their audience to sleep, The Jazz Orgy plays a variety of funk, Latin, Cajun or whatever they’re in the mood for on a particular night. A rotating cast of characters makes up the band’s lineup on any given night, which keeps their separate five nights of weekly residencies from going stale. Expect them to break out some special surprises for their Jazz in the Park spotlight show tonight.